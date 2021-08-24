RUBY TUESDAY: Porsche Taycan Changes For The New Model Year. Are They ENOUGH For Model GROWTH Or Has The Interest PEAKED?

Thanks to technological developments, the day-to-day range of the electric sports cars will be improved. Further significant upgrades include the deep integration of Android Auto in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, as well as the availability of Remote Park Assist for the first time on the Taycan. With this new optional assistance system, the process of parking the car can be controlled via a smartphone, without the driver needing to be at the wheel. With the new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, unusual and personal colour choices can now be realised. For example, the Taycan can now be painted in the ‘90s classic Rubystone Red, or in bright Acid Green.



