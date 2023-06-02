RULES FOR THEE And NOT For ME! Lawmaker CLAMORING To 'DEFUND THE POLICE' Calls LAPD To 'WATCH OVER' His LEXUS!

A Los Angeles city councilman who has expressed support for defunding and ultimately abolishing the police is under fire after his office called the LAPD to patrol a staffer's broken-down Lexus.

A staffer for Democrat Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez called the LAPD Wednesday evening asking for "extra patrols throughout the night" for his parked white Lexus after the vehicle broke down, according to reports.

Soto-Martinez, who represents L.A.'s District 13, previously identified himself as a police "abolitionist".

