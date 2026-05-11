RULES FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME! “War on Motorists” Green Councillor Spotted in Gas-Guzzling Lamborghini!

Oh, Baggy Khan, you absolute emerald-clad clown.



Fresh off your Green Party victory in Bolton's Halliwell ward, where you promised to fight for "greener spaces" and tax the billionaires (while the rest of us plebs get squeezed), you couldn't wait 48 hours before whipping out the ultimate middle finger to your own manifesto: a bright orange Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, that 5.2-litre V10 gas-guzzling missile doing about 15mpg and topping out at 200mph.



Because nothing says "war on motorists" like cruising in a supercar that drinks more fuel in a lap than most Bolton families use in a month. Your party's manifesto? Slash motorway speeds to 55mph, blanket 20mph zones, jack up fuel taxes, and bully everyone into smaller, slower, sadder cars. Meanwhile, Councillor Baggy's out here living his best Fast & Furious: Hypocrisy Edition, posting the reel right next to his election win clips like it's victory lap content.



"Who said councillors can't drive cars like this?" you clapped back. Mate, the voters who thought they were electing someone who actually believes the planet's on fire—not someone treating it like his personal burnout playground.



You've got form: supercars at your wedding, custom-plate Mercs, endless thirst traps with luxury motors. All while lecturing deprived Bolton (one of England's poorest spots) about net zero and road safety. Classic Green: rules for thee, V10 symphony for me.



Congratulations on the seat, Baggy. Just don't be surprised when the next ULEZ-style raid tows your orange ego straight to the scrapyard. The planet called—it wants its virtue signal back.









Fury as Green councillor proudly posts footage of himself driving gas guzzling Lamborghini days after his election - despite his party's 'war on motorists' https://t.co/Tg1ep2FJee — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 11, 2026



