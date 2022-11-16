RUMOR: Elon Soon To Vacate CEO Spot At Tesla?

Elon Musk is Tesla, and Tesla is Elon Musk.

When people talk about the billionaire, what they have in mind is the transformation of the auto industry from gasoline cars to green vehicles, led by Tesla

For everyone, without Musk there would be no Tesla. The vehicle manufacturer, for its part, helped make the tycoon one of the most influential visionaries of our time. It is, therefore, unthinkable to imagine one without the other. It's a bit like the late Steve Jobs and Apple .

And yet, it is possible that, in the coming months, another person may be the public face of Tesla. The revelation came from James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of Tesla on Nov. 16, during his testimony in a trial in Delaware over the 2018 pay package the company granted to Musk.

Place your bets? Just fake news or it COULD/WILL happen?


RUMOR: Elon Soon To Vacate CEO Spot At Tesla?

