RUMOR! Infiniti's QX65: A New Contender Set to Challenge the Lexus RX in Luxury SUV Market

Infiniti, Nissan's luxury vehicle division, is gearing up to introduce the QX65, a model designed to directly compete with the popular Lexus RX. This strategic move comes as part of Infiniti's broader plan to revitalize its lineup and regain a competitive edge in the luxury SUV market.



The QX65 will adopt a sleek, coupe-like profile, differentiating itself from the more traditional SUVs by offering a sportier aesthetic that could appeal to buyers looking for both luxury and style. This design choice aligns with a growing trend where luxury brands are opting for more dynamic lines and reduced rear headroom for a distinctive look.



Under the hood, the QX65 is expected to share its powertrain with the QX60, featuring a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, promising a blend of efficiency and performance. This powertrain choice reflects Infiniti's commitment to balancing power with fuel economy, a critical factor in today's market.



Inside, the QX65 is likely to boast a luxurious interior, possibly with quilted leather and wood trim, aiming to match or exceed the Lexus RX in terms of opulence. Infiniti's decision to position the QX65 between the QX60 and the flagship QX80 suggests it will offer a premium experience at a competitive price point, potentially ranging from $51,000 to $65,000.



The introduction of the QX65 not only marks Infiniti's aggressive stance in the luxury SUV segment but also signals its intent to innovate and captivate a market segment dominated by established players like Lexus. With its planned debut, the QX65 could redefine what consumers expect from luxury crossover vehicles, combining Infiniti's heritage of performance with modern luxury and style.



Will it look like this?



For SURE, it will have a variant of the new Armada interior...











