RUMOR! Is FORD CANCELLING Lightning Orders? Chime In.

This seems really odd but he claims the rumor is pretty solid.We shall see.Have you all heard this in your regions?BREAKING:Reports of Ford cancelling Lightning EV orders across the country (dealer stock)Unclear just how wide-spread this is ATM.Going to disclaim this post as *unconfirmed* until I get more details.More to come pic.twitter.com/Dishn1cVsO— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) September 29, 2023
