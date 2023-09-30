RUMOR! Is FORD CANCELLING Lightning Orders? Chime In.

This seems really odd but he claims the rumor is pretty solid.



We shall see.



Have you all heard this in your regions?















BREAKING:



Reports of Ford cancelling Lightning EV orders across the country (dealer stock)



Unclear just how wide-spread this is ATM.



Going to disclaim this post as *unconfirmed* until I get more details.



More to come pic.twitter.com/Dishn1cVsO — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) September 29, 2023



