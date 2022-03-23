RUMOR: Is The Chevy Silverado EV Stumbling Out Of The Gate With UNDERWHELMING Amount Of Pre-Orders?

Here's a little advertising secret you may not know...



When you are seeing a LOT of ads for a certain product it USUALLY means sales/orders are UNDERWHELMING and they need to stoke the fire a little bit.



Which COULD be why you've been seeing Chevy's ad team flooding the market with this latest ad for the Silverado EV.



Our dealer sources say although there was a lot of initial buzz and they were hoping to get an AVALANCHE of orders, the banks are not at the level they hoped.



So, if true, WHY do you need it's STUMBLING out of the gate?









