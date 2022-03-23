RUMOR: Is The Chevy Silverado EV Stumbling Out Of The Gate With UNDERWHELMING Amount Of Pre-Orders?

Agent001 submitted on 3/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:02:22 PM

Views : 340 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here's a little advertising secret you may not know...

When you are seeing a LOT of ads for a certain product it USUALLY means sales/orders are UNDERWHELMING and they need to stoke the fire a little bit.

Which COULD be why you've been seeing Chevy's ad team flooding the market with this latest ad for the Silverado EV.

Our dealer sources say although there was a lot of initial buzz and they were hoping to get an AVALANCHE of orders, the banks are not at the level they hoped.

So, if true, WHY do you need it's STUMBLING out of the gate?





RUMOR: Is The Chevy Silverado EV Stumbling Out Of The Gate With UNDERWHELMING Amount Of Pre-Orders?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)