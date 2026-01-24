RUMOR: Is The Ford Everest Coming To The USA? Sources Say...

Our sources say this,,,,



No, the Ford Everest is not coming to the USA in the near term, and there are no official plans from Ford to introduce it or have it replace the Explorer.



The Ford Everest is a body-on-frame, midsize SUV (built on the Ranger pickup platform) primarily sold in markets like Australia, Southeast Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It's designed for rugged off-road use with strong diesel options, good towing, and a more truck-like feel compared to unibody crossovers.



In contrast, the Ford Explorer is a unibody, three-row midsize/large SUV built specifically for the North American market (and some others), emphasizing family comfort, on-road refinement, tech, and a range of gasoline/hybrid powertrains. It's one of Ford's top-selling SUVs in the US.



Key reasons why the Everest isn't (and likely won't soon be) available in the US:



Market overlap and cannibalization — It would compete directly with the Explorer, Bronco, and other Ford SUVs. Ford has a crowded lineup, and adding the Everest could hurt Explorer sales without enough upside.

Regulatory and certification hurdles — The Everest (built in Thailand or similar) doesn't meet US crash, emissions, and safety standards out of the box. Certifying it would cost millions.

Manufacturing and economics — It's not built in North America, so import tariffs/fees apply, and diesel focus doesn't align as well with US gasoline/hybrid preferences.

No official confirmation — Ford's US site and lineup focus on models like the Explorer (including the new 2026 version with Tremor off-road trim), Bronco, and others. No announcements or press releases indicate Everest for the US.



Rumors and speculation pop up often (e.g., spy shots of testing in the US, forum chatter about 2026–2028 timelines, or wishful thinking that it could replace the Explorer or compete with the Toyota 4Runner). Some enthusiast sites and videos fuel this, but reliable sources (including Ford's own channels) show no plans. Gray-market imports are possible but expensive, complex, and often not fully compliant/legal for road use.



Americans who like the Everest's rugged style often point to the Bronco (more off-road focused) or the current Explorer Tremor as closer alternatives. If Ford ever shifts strategy (e.g., due to demand for more truck-based SUVs), it could change—but as of now in 2026, it's not happening, and the Explorer remains firmly in place as Ford's mainstream three-row SUV.



