RUMOR MILL: 1300 HP M2 EV Slated For BMW's 50th Anniversary

A short wheelbase, all-electric BMW that makes 1,341 horsepower (1,000 kilowatts) – sounds too good to be true? It probably is but Car Magazine has reported such rumor coming from a reliable source. Codenamed Project Katharina, the British magazine said that the electric M2 will come out in time for the 50th-anniversary celebration of the BMW M Division. When? In 2022.

The rumor has already circled around, including the supposed BMW iM2 sports car's performance numbers – 0-60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) somewhere between 2 and 2.5 seconds, plus a Nurburgring lap time of under seven minutes.