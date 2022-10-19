RUMOR MILL: BMW M2 Targeted To Be The First M Car To Go Full Electric

If there’s one car in particular that was launched recently that has ‘future classic’ written all over it because of its enthusiast appeal, that is the BMW M2, especially since it is very likely the last of its kind. BMW has made it clear that it does not plan to put performance plug-in hybrid powertrains in its smaller offerings going forward, and this seems to sound like its more petit future performance cars will be fully-electric. BMW is not going down the same road as Mercedes-Benz, which is going to produce top performance models based around powerful four-cylinder engines - the new AMG C63 is an example of what’s to come from the Three Pointed Star. The Bavarians, however, will not go lower than six cylinders for future PHEV M cars, even though one of its most iconic historic Motorsport offerings (the E30 M3) had a four-cylinder engine.



Read Article