RUMOR MILL: BMW May Be Working On A New M2

It’s only been a couple of months since BMW gave its smallest M car the all-wheel-drive treatment, and now we’re hearing the M2 lineup could grow further. A well-placed company insider who is usually more right than wrong claims the M division hasn’t unlocked all of the performance coupe’s secrets just yet. Rumor has it that a new version is on the way, although don’t expect to see it anytime soon since the M2 xDrive is only just arriving. A member of the Bimmer Post forums who presumably has access to an internal BMW database discovered that the story of the M2 won’t end with the all-paw version. Although the identity of the new flavor is unknown, we can make a few reasonable assumptions. The first one that springs to mind is a return of the M2 CS with a manual twist, following in the footsteps of the three-pedal M3 CS launched earlier this year in North America.



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