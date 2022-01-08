RUMOR MILL - Chevrolet To Bring New Chinese SUV To The US Market

Chevrolet has just expanded its crossover family on the other side of the Pacific Ocean with a brand new vehicle dubbed the Seeker. Set to be assembled in China for the local market by SAIC-GM, it might eventually make its way to North America as well, with obvious emphasis on the word ‘might.’



With a wheelbase measuring 2,700 mm (106.3 in), the Seeker is a compact crossover that slots between the Trailblazer and Blazer in the bowtie brand’s high-riding vehicle portfolio. It packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder Ecotec engine, hooked up to a CVT. Chevy hasn’t said anything about the output, otherwise rumored to be around 180 metric horsepower, nor if it will be offered in FWD, AWD, or both.



