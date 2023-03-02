RUMOR MILL: Ford And Red Bull Ready To Announce Formula 1 Partnership

Remember the story from back in December 2022 when the rumor mill announced a potential deal between Ford and Red Bull in Formula 1? Well, it might be significantly more than just a rumor that was based on unnamed insiders and an unintentionally leaked announcement. Now, it looks like the two companies are set to announce the tie-up together.



Before we go to the situation at hand, a bit of context for everyone will help get things up to speed. Negotiations between Ford and Red Bull Racing were allegedly held in December 2022, and this is just one round that we know about. At the time, Italian media outlets found out about the potential deal, and it became a topic for a while.



Read Article