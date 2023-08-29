RUMOR MILL: Ford Is Working On A F-150 With Lowered Suspension And Sport Styling

Ford is expected to unveil a facelifted F-150 pickup truck at the Detroit Motor Show this September, and aside from styling updates, a new report from Ford Authority claims the Blue Oval is preparing to introduce a road-biased model called the Lobo.
 
According to sources familiar with the matter, this trim level will boast a lowered ride height and a "sinister and aggressive" exterior. Until Ford confirms the existence of this rumored trim level, we have to treat this as speculation. However, it wouldn't be the first time the Dearborn-based automaker has gone this route.


