RUMOR MILL: Ford Plays Catch Up - Will Announce Dedicated EV Platforms

Ford is expected to announce two new dedicated all-electric platforms to catch up with other automotive groups like Volkswagen Group or General Motors.

According to Reuters' unofficial sources, the announcement will be made at Ford's Capital Markets Day in an online event. More details about the BlueOvalSK battery joint venture with SK Innovation, and overall electrification goals might be part of the event. The rumor is that nine new cars and at least three trucks/vans/large SUVs are coming.

