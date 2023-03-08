RUMOR MILL: Is Toyota Working On A Corolla Based Pickup To Challenge the Maverick?

Days after Toyota unveiled the Corolla Cross back in June 2020, an independent artist fired up Photoshop to turn the compact crossover into this hypothetical pickup. Fast forward to August 2023, a new report from a reliable source states the imaginary truck might actually become a reality one day. Automotive News has it on good authority the Japanese brand is considering a small pickup based on the Corolla family of models. The tone of the article suggests the project is still in its infancy and that a final decision has yet to be taken. Automotive News writes that a "Corolla-based pickup remains a possibility, but its appearance is a work in progress." Even if it gets the proverbial green light, AN projects the compact ute won't go on sale sooner than 2027. If the timeline is accurate, we'd reckon the utilitarian vehicle will be based on the next-generation Corolla rather than the current model. Days after Toyota unveiled the Corolla Cross back in June 2020, an independent artist fired up Photoshop to turn the compact crossover into this hypothetical pickup. Fast forward to August 2023, a new report from a reliable source states the imaginary truck might actually become a reality one day. Automotive News has it on good authority the Japanese brand is considering a small pickup based on the Corolla family of models. The tone of the article suggests the project is still in its infancy and that a final decision has yet to be taken. Automotive News writes that a "Corolla-based pickup remains a possibility, but its appearance is a work in progress." Even if it gets the proverbial green light, AN projects the compact ute won't go on sale sooner than 2027. If the timeline is accurate, we'd reckon the utilitarian vehicle will be based on the next-generation Corolla rather than the current model.



