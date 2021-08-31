RUMOR MILL: Job Posting Hints That Ground Zero For Tesla Robot Production Is Texas

Tesla is adding more job postings related to building its humanoid robot: Tesla Bot. One of the new postings even hints at production in Austin, Texas.



When Elon Musk announced plans for Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence aimed at completing general boring tasks, it almost sounded like another one of his jokes. But as we previously reported, it is a real project, and Tesla already started hiring for it with four new job listings related to the project last week.



