RUMOR MILL: Larger Audi Q9 Could Be In The Works, Because There Is Not Such Thing As A Too Big SUV

An Audi executive has suggested that a full-size Q9 SUV could potentially be in the works, something that has been rumored for more than a decade. But it could really happen this time, reports Australia's Carsales.



Audi Australia's director, Jeff Mannering, confirmed that several new Audi models are planned for the next two years. When probed about the potential of a Q9, he agreed that there's space for a larger SUV to rival the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.



"Yes, of course. If you just look at volume versus different brands, we're not in some segments that others are in," said Mannering, adding that he thinks there's a good chance for such a model to be offered globally because Audi HQ is " looking at different segments and what's successful in some of the bigger markets."





