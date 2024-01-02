RUMOR MILL: Lewis Hamilton May Be Moving To Ferrari In 2025

After years of rumors, speculation, and the hopeful anticipation of fans (or dreadful, depending on the colors you wear), it finally appears to be happening: seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes to drive for Ferrari for the 2025 season. The news was reported by multiple outlets early Thursday morning, turning a relatively quiet silly season upside down in which most teams reaffirmed their commitment to their star drivers. It seems Hamilton didn't want Merc's, as he enters his 12th and apparently final year with the crew.



Neither Hamilton nor Mercedes has confirmed the move, but it's expected to be formally announced later Thursday. Team boss Toto Wolff has already called a meeting to relay the news to his staff at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. Eastern), according to the BBC. Ferrari for its part just extended 26-year-old Charles Leclerc's contract in a multi-year deal that will see him remain with Maranello until 2026 at the earliest, so Carlos Sainz Jr. will be displaced in the shake up.









