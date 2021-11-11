RUMOR MILL: Lexus May Be Planning A LFA Successor

A wild rumor from the Japanese publication Best Car claims that Lexus is working on a vehicle that would be an LFA revival. It would allegedly hit the road in 2025.

The rumor even details the potential powerplant. Rather than the original screaming V10, the LFA successor allegedly uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid assistance. The output of this setup is potentially around 937 horsepower (699 kilowatts). The combustion engine reportedly sits ahead of the drive but behind the front axle for better weight balance.