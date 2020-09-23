RUMOR MILL: Lucid To Answer Model S Plaid With A 1300HP Air Performance

It wasnt long since Lucid introduced the Air Dream Edition the latest from the American electric car company that promises superlatives that could make Tesla lose its sleep. Notably, the Dream Edition comes with an incredible quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds.

But the Air's incredible specs aren't enough for Lucid. In a world where electric vehicles are beating internal combustion engine-powered cars in straight-line races, Lucid teases that it's bringing down the touted quart-mile run even further through a tweet, which we embedded below.



