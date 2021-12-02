RUMOR MILL: Mercedes Next Gen C-Class To Only Have 4 Cylinder Power Plants Including AMG Models

With the unveiling of the new-gen C-class reportedly set for February 23, more details on Mercedes-Benz’s next BMW 3-Series and Audi A4 competitor have started emerging, and it appears that the engine lineup will be indeed revolutionized. We heard in the past that the premium compact model from the Stuttgart car brand might ditch the six- and eight-cylinder engines in favor of an exclusive four-pot lineup developed in house (no more Renault powertrains), and that might not be a rumor after all. Nonetheless, until Mercedes steps forward officially and makes the announcement, we will continue to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.



