RUMOR MILL: New Honda S2000 Electric Sports Car Could Debut Later This Year

The Honda S2000 rumor mill has sprung back to life as the company is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary this fall. Since the roadster was originally created to mark their 50th anniversary, there’s been plenty of speculation that something special is in the works.
 
The latest comes from Car Magazine and claims Honda will “stun the world with its first electric sports car” later this year. The publication says the model will ride on the new e:N architecture and feature a rear-mounted electric motor.


