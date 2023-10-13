RUMOR MILL: New Toyota MR2 May Have The 300HP GR Power Plant

Ever since the demise of the Toyota MR2 back in 2007, there have been countless rumors surrounding a possible revival of this iconic nameplate. So far, the Japanese automaker hasn't given us another affordable mid-engined sports model with rear-wheel drive, but that might change.

With emphasis on the word' might,' a new report coming from the Land of the Rising Sun suggests that Toyota is indeed planning the return of the MR2. Quoting "a reliable source," Best Car claims this model is making a comeback. And it won't use a hybrid or an electric powertrain, supposedly.

In fact, it appears that Toyota has decided to give the hypothetical revival of the MR2 the same engine that powers the fabulous GR Yaris and its larger sibling, the GR Corolla. The compact hot hatch, which features a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, boasts 300 hp (304 ps/224 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque from its turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine.