RUMOR MILL: Next Gen BMW M5 To Come With 800HP

BMW's M Division continues testing the next-gen M5 in all sorts of environments. The latest scoops show a prototype feasting on apexes at the Nurburgring, and compared to our previous sightings, the camouflage is thinner.

Enthusiasts won't confuse it for anything else, as the styling is much more aggressive compared to the normal 5 Series that recently entered the G6X generation (G60 Sedan / G61 Touring), joined by the first-ever i5 electric derivative.

The model has a new grille pattern, a more prominent front bumper with larger intakes and sharp creases at the lower end, bulging fenders necessary for the implementation of the wider front and rear tracks, different side mirror caps with emphasis on enhanced aerodynamics, a fatter rear bumper, sporty diffuser, and a discreet trunk lid spoiler.