RUMOR MILL: Nissan To Disrespect Skyline Name By Turning Into An Electric SUV

Important badges are gradually losing their meaning as automakers are not refraining from repurposing iconic names for entirely different and less exciting cars. The Mitsubishi Eclipse springs to mind, and it appears another Japanese brand is looking to bank on heritage to sell mundane cars that don't necessarily appeal to enthusiasts. Best Car magazine reports the next-generation Nissan Skyline will morph into an SUV, an electric one at that. On sale since 1957 and currently in its thirteenth generation launched in 2014, the Skyline will transition to an all-new model in 2025. Well, it might not be all that new as it'll apparently be based on the Ariya. There had been three plans between 2016 and 2022 for a next-gen sedan, but it was ultimately decided to change the body style to an SUV and ditch combustion engines altogether. The current car will be sold for another two years before being retired to make room for a high-riding EV.



