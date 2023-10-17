RUMOR MILL: Rivian May Answer Hummer And Tesla Threat With 1,000 HP Versions

Rivian might have plans to launch a range-topping “Ascent” trim of its R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV in 2024, according to a Rivian Forums member who was tipped by a “solid source.”

The leak suggests cosmetic upgrades and aerodynamic enhancements to the R1 models. The source claimed that the dual motors deliver over 1,000 horsepower, and the front wheels were “coming off the ground” during testing – Rivian is apparently tweaking the system to prevent the wheels from going airborne.

There are also claims of the new variant incorporating blacked-out exterior accents, presumably to connote enhanced performance, but there’s no confirmation of these additions making it to production. Only time will tell if these claims are credible.