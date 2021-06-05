RUMOR MILL: Sources Report Tesla Is SOLD OUT For Second Quarter

According to a recent report by Electrek, Tesla has experienced such strong demand for its vehicles thus far this quarter – Q2 2021 – that the brand's production capacity for the quarter is already sold out. However, it's important to note that this report comes from those infamous "sources familiar with the matter."



Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said time and time again that demand is not an issue. Instead, he says the brand is production-constrained. Whether you believe Musk or not, Tesla is currently expanding properties and building new factories across the globe, reportedly, to beef up production to meet demand. Per Electrek, Musk said on the Q1 2022 Earnings Call:









