RUMOR MILL: Telsa Model 3 Ludicrous Model To Be New Performance Model

New information has surfaced about the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance, not long after the facelifted Model 3 - known internally as Project Highland - was revealed. Thanks to X user The Kilowatts, a parts catalog for the Model 3 Performance has been uncovered, revealing that the powerful sedan could adopt the Ludicrous name. The Kilowatts initially thought it was a Model 3 Plaid, but closer inspection of the badge pattern suggests the Ludicrous name is likelier.



An image in the catalog shows the rear of the facelifted Model 3 with a patterned badge visually linking it to a scene in Spaceballs, the 1987 film known to be appreciated by Elon Musk. In this film, the spaceship approaches "Ludicrous Speed," and that served as the inspiration for the high-performance Ludicrous mode on prior Teslas. Models like the Model S Plaid followed, with the name inspired by Spaceballs, too, as the only speed faster than Ludicrous.



Tesla’s Parts Catalog confirms Tesla is working on a Performance version of the new Model 3, potentially PLAID!! pic.twitter.com/N7qxt0LUqM — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) October 19, 2023





