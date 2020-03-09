RUMOR MILL: Tesla On The Verge Of Fundamentally Changing The Way Vehicles Are Made

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teasing some important structural changes in the way they make cars — some of which are going to be unveiled at Battery Day later this month and implemented at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin.

 

Over the past few months, Musk has been teasing some important manufacturing improvements to be introduced at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, which is currently under construction.

He talked about Tesla building “the most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin in order to release new multi-layered paint options for Model Y.



jeffgall

They already have changed how cars are made. I have never seen such more quality control from the factory, or terrible engineering.

Posted on 9/3/2020

Posted on 9/3/2020 3:32:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

