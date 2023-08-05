RUMOR MILL: Tesla Project Highland Production To Begin June 1st

Tesla was expected to start the refreshed Model 3 production later this year. New rumors show that Project Highland would debut test production as early as June 1. In preparation for this, Tesla will ban workers from bringing their cell phones to the production line. It's not a secret anymore that Tesla is working on an updated Model 3. Known internally as "Project Highland," the refreshed Model 3 is expected to start volume production later this year. Since the first rumors surfaced last year, we've seen several prototypes undergoing testing in the US. Based on these sightings, we know the update will see only minor design changes, something we've also seen with the refreshed Model S and Model X.



