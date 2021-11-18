RUMOR MILL: This Generation Nissan Titan Will Be The LAST

Nissan will reportedly not replace the Nissan Titan when it comes time to give the truck a new generation, according to Autoline Network citing a report from the industry analysts at Auto Forecast Solutions. Compared to trucks from the Big Three, the Titan isn't nearly as popular among buyers.

A Nissan spokesperson denied this rumor to Autoline. However, as the video notes, the company is still building and selling the Titan, so the automaker would only be hurting itself to say that it is preparing to retire the truck.



