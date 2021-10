A rumor from the Japanese site Spyder7 claims that Toyota is preparing to revive the MR2. Honestly, this sounds too good to be true because automakers are increasingly investing in next-gen technology rather than performance-oriented vehicles. Let's hold out a little hope this speculation turns out to be correct, though. The report claims that Toyota is looking for a partner on the project in a similar strategy as working with Subaru on the 86 and with BMW on the Supra.



