RUMOR MILL: Toyota Is Reviving the Celica With A 2.0 Liter Turbo and AWD

Since the launch of the Toyota Gazoo Racing department, we’ve heard countless rumors about possible revivals of the MR2 and Celica nameplates, keeping sportscar fans on their toes. The latest report comes from Japan and it’s about the return of the Celica in ICE-powered form as a GR model using a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrain in combination with Toyota’s GR-Four AWD system.

Last year, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda expressed his desire for a new Celica, closely followed by rumors about an EV sportscar sharing its underpinnings with the Lexus LF-ZC Concept. The latest report takes a different and more exciting direction, suggesting that the Celica might return with a good old-fashioned gasoline powertrain.