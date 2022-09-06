RUMOR MILL: Toyota May Be Developing a GR Camry

According to a recent report coming from MotorTrend, the answer is no. And rather surprisingly, in today’s market anyway, the next rumored Toyota GR model won’t be a crossover, nor an SUV, but actually, something that’s part of a dying breed in most parts of the Western World: a sedan, or better said, a mid-size sedan.



Having nailed the arrival of the GR Corolla following pure speculation, the quoted website now believes that the Camry is now in line to get the GR treatment. And looking to catch the Japanese automaker with its guard down, they popped the question to Bob Carter, the executive vice president of sales. So, what do you think he said? That would be two words: “stay tuned.”



