RUMOR MILL: Toyota May Be Staging A Formula 1 Return

The rumor mill never stops, but as is to be expected, most of the stuff it churns out is pure speculation. Today, the rumor emerging from the WEC paddock in Brazil is that Toyota will return to Formula 1 via a partnership with the Haas F1 Team. The report was originally published by a reputable Hungarian outlet, and echoed by several other racing publications. However, the specifics of the alleged comeback aren’t entirely clear, with some claiming that Toyota could simply sponsor the American team as early as 2025, while others say that the partnership could extend to building F1 cars alongside Haas and Dallara starting in 2026.



