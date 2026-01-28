RUMOR! Shadows in Stuttgart: Porsche's Design Guardian Vanishes Overnight?

The rumor mill in Stuttgart is running hotter than a 911 GT3 RS after a lap on the Nürburgring. Word is Porsche, under new CEO Michael Leiters, is set to part ways with its design chief, Michael Mauer, after 21 years—and that speculation has now been confirmed. As of February 1, 2026, Tobias Sühlmann, the 46-year-old former Chief Design Officer at McLaren, steps in as Head of Design. Mauer, 63, shaped an entire era at Porsche, evolving the iconic 911 DNA while expanding the lineup to include the Panamera, Cayenne, Macan, 918 Spyder, and the groundbreaking Taycan EV. His tenure marked only the fourth design leadership change in the brand's history, a testament to Porsche's emphasis on continuity and timeless aesthetics.



Sühlmann brings a fresh perspective with deep experience in high-performance and luxury cars. He started at Volkswagen, moved to Bugatti as head of exterior design, contributed to Aston Martin projects, played a key role in Bentley's stunning Batur, and most recently oversaw McLaren's bold specials like the Solus GT. Notably, he previously worked with Leiters at McLaren, suggesting a smooth alignment at the top as Porsche navigates electrification, stricter emissions rules, and evolving customer expectations.



This move signals a generational shift: injecting new impulses while preserving the core Porsche design philosophy that balances heritage with innovation. Mauer himself noted that "timeless design needs both: durability and new impulses," and he'll support Sühlmann during the transition to ensure continuity.

Is bringing in an outsider with supercar flair the right move to keep Porsche sharp in a changing world, or should the brand have stuck with internal continuity?









