RUMOR! WHAT? Tesla To Only Deliver HOW MANY Cybertrucks At The Launch Event?

We have been suspecting that Tesla would only deliver the electric pickup truck to employees and company insiders since it has yet to announce specs and pricing for the production version of the vehicle.



It was also never clear how many Cybertruck Tesla was prepared to deliver at the event.

Some have been clinging to the hope that the automaker could quickly deliver large numbers of Cybertruck, as many have been spotted being produced at Gigafactory Texas in the last few months.



Rumor is Tesla is only going to deliver 10 Cybertrucks at the upcoming delivery event, according to a company executive.



After a lot of anticipation, years of waiting, and some delays, Tesla is finally going to deliver the Cybertruck at an event on November 30th.



However, CEO Elon Musk has warned to temper expectations when it comes to Cybertruck production.

Now, we have another Tesla executive chiming in.



Tesla product design director Javier Verdura commented on the Cybertruck launch at a conference in Monterrey, Mexico, today.





