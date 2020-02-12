RUMOUR MILL: Honda Planning A S2000 Rebirth In 2024

Take it with a massive grain of salt, but "a source close to Honda" tells Forbes that a revived S2000 is at least under consideration. Specifically, the brand's marketing team is allegedly investigating the possibility of building a new sports car to arrive in 2024.

As a vehicle that's still so many years away and doesn't even have a green light for production, details about the revived S2000 are still sketchy. The insider indicates that Honda intends the body proportions to be similar to the original. Aluminum and carbon fiber would help keep the weight below 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms). For comparison, the S2K at introduction in Japan weighed 2,733 pounds (1,240 kilograms).