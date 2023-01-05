RUMOUR MILL: Porsche 911 ST Will Debut On June 8th

Comedian and Porsche enthusiast Spike Feresten recently claimed on his Spike's Car Radio podcast that he knows when Porsche's next car is coming out, and it will be next month on June 8. Speaking with fellow funny man and Porschephile Jerry Seinfeld, Spike claimed that a new car arrives next month, 75 years from the date that the first vehicle to wear the famous Porsche crest - the beautifully graceful 356 - was registered, June 8, 1948. That date corresponds with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Porsche won its class with the original 911 ST, and this will also help serve as a celebration of six decades of the 911. With the track-focused 911 GT2 RS only likely to be revealed next year for the 2026 model year, only one car can possibly be en route: the modern Porsche 911 ST.



