RUMOUR MILL: Porsche Macan EV Will Be A Fastback

Not long ago, we got our first look at the fully-electric version of the next Porsche Macan, and we were surprised to see that it is, in fact, a coupe-like SUV with a fastback-style sloping rear end. We would have been less surprised had Porsche not revealed a coupe-like version of its strong-selling Cayenne SUV and buyers loved it.

As you may already know, Porsche will sell a Macan BEV alongside a revised version of the current model. The EV will look similar, but it will be a radically different vehicle underneath, riding on an altogether different platform - the Macan EV will actually be underpinned by the same PPE (short for Premium Platform Electric) that is related to the J1 platform currently used in the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron models.