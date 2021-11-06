RUMOUR MILL: Toyota Ponders Reviving The Celica As An EV Or Hydrogen Powered Sports Car

Way back in 2017, Toyota officials expressed a desire to revive a "three brothers" lineup of sports cars, comprised of the 86, Supra, and a third, indeterminate model. That, however, was before the GR Supra got a lukewarm reception and a global pandemic hit and made a bizarre impact on the car market. One could be forgiven for thinking that third sports car was off the table, but it seems Toyota didn't give up on that dream, because a Japanese outlet indicates Toyota is developing a high-tech sports car that it could call the Celica.



