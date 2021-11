After much acclaim surrounding its conceptual debut back in March, the Lexus LF-Z Electrified is shaping up to be one slick battery electric vehicle. The mid-sized crossover that is rumored to wear the RZ 450e moniker after Lexus trademarked the name in the U.S., Europe and Australia, spearheads a significant push to electrify the brand’s lineup with many new BEV’s, self-charging hybrids and plug-in hybrid models.



