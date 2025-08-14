Racy Acura RSX Returns As An EV

A few weeks ago, a 25-year-old Integra coupe sold for $204,000. Not a typo. That kind of nostalgia tax speaks volumes about the staying power of Acura’s old coupes The Integra gave way to the RSX in 2001, which disappeared by 2006, but the nostalgia clearly stuck. Now, nearly two decades later, the RSX name is back, just don’t expect it to be anything like you remember. Instead of a liftback coupe, the RSX nameplate returns in the form of an electric coupe SUV. Previewed by the Acura RSX Prototype, the vehicle will become the first to use Honda’s in-house global EV platform and will enter production in the second half of 2026.



