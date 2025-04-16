Radical Genesis X Gran Equator Concept 4x4 Concept Could Challenge Mercedes G-Glass Or Land Rover Defender

Genesis has created yet another concept model, although this time the premium brand has embraced its adventurous side to create the X Gran Equator: a refined 4x4 that looks like it would happily get down and dirty with the Mercedes G-Glass or Land Rover Defender.
 
The Genesis X Gran Equator was revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show and is the brand’s first off-road-inspired concept. Genesis' Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke believes the show car successfully combines “elegance with ruggedness, and the spirit of exploration with refined comfort”.


