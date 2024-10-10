Raft Of Executives Leave Tesla After Elon Musk Becomes More Involved With Company And Layoffs Loom

Several high-ranking officials have left Tesla ahead of the much anticipated Robotaxi Day event on Thursday, according to multiple farewell posts on LinkedIn.
 
The exodus started with the departure of Nagesh Saldi last week, a long-time Tesla executive and the company's Chief Information Officer for the last six years, as Bloomberg reported. Saldi was invloved in building out Tesla's new data centers in Texas and New York. The data centers house "supercomputer clusters" which are supposedly critical in training the automaker's AI and self-driving systems.
 
On Oct. 1, Tesla's Director of Public Policy and Business Development Jos Dings announced in a LinkedIn post that he was resigning after spending nearly eight years at the company.





 


