Raise Your Hand If You Think The 503HP BMW Touring M3 Wagon Is A Good Idea

Agent009 submitted on 6/22/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:32:00 AM

Views : 274 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring is making its long-awaited world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, combining supercar levels of straight-line pace with the familiar comfort and utility of the 3 Series.

 

Arriving as part of the ongoing celebrations for M division’s 50th anniversary, it is the latest addition to the M3/M4 family and follows hot on the heels of the strippedout, track-focused BMW M4 CSL revealed last month.

 

This is the first time that BMW has applied the full-fat M treatment to the 3 Series estate in seven generations – although it did build a one-off Touring version of the E46-gen M3 in 2000 (but kept it under wraps until 2016).



Read Article


Raise Your Hand If You Think The 503HP BMW Touring M3 Wagon Is A Good Idea

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)