Raise Your Hand! Who Buys Their Tires At Costco?

Even with a paid-off Tesla in the driveway, one EV owner isn’t above hunting for a deal, especially when tire rotations at the dealership top $70. So when Costco offered to do the same job for less than $30, he had just one question: Are they even allowed to do that? Creator Howtomilitary (@howtomilitary) openly discusses his frugal nature in the viral TikTok clip, where he admits that the savings of a $28 tire rotation on his Tesla might be too much to resist. “I have a membership and it's literally, like, three times cheaper,” he said. “Before somebody says, ‘Why do you care so much about saving $30, $40 if you have a Tesla?’ Well, 'cause that's just what I do.”



