Raise Your Hand! Who Buys Their Tires At Costco?

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:27 AM

Views : 548 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even with a paid-off Tesla in the driveway, one EV owner isn’t above hunting for a deal, especially when tire rotations at the dealership top $70. So when Costco offered to do the same job for less than $30, he had just one question: Are they even allowed to do that?
 
Creator Howtomilitary (@howtomilitary) openly discusses his frugal nature in the viral TikTok clip, where he admits that the savings of a $28 tire rotation on his Tesla might be too much to resist. “I have a membership and it's literally, like, three times cheaper,” he said. “Before somebody says, ‘Why do you care so much about saving $30, $40 if you have a Tesla?’ Well, 'cause that's just what I do.”


Read Article


Raise Your Hand! Who Buys Their Tires At Costco?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)