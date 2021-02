It’s not just everyday consumers that are falling in love with the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray, as famed actor Sylvester Stallone recently treated himself to a brand new C8 in Convertible guise.

Stallone moved from California to Florida in the second half of 2020 and clearly eager to get himself a housewarming gift, was able to acquire a 2021 Corvette Convertible from Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro in Tennessee that then delivered the sports car to Florida.