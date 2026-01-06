Rams Linebacker Rookie Signs A $15 Million Contract And Does THIS - Could He Have Done Better?

Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.



????????????????: Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.



The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.



Verse is signed to a 4-year, $15M rookie contract. pic.twitter.com/jJ1y7OgZVB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2026





