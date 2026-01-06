Rams Linebacker Rookie Signs A $15 Million Contract And Does THIS - Could He Have Done Better?

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:32:55 AM

Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

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 Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
 
The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.
 



 



Rams Linebacker Rookie Signs A $15 Million Contract And Does THIS - Could He Have Done Better?

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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