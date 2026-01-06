Rams Linebacker Rookie Signs A $15 Million Contract And Does THIS - Could He Have Done Better?

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:32:55 AM
Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy. ????????????????: Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.Verse is signed to a 4-year, $15M rookie contract. pic.twitter.com/jJ1y7OgZVB— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2026
????????????????: Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.Verse is signed to a 4-year, $15M rookie contract. pic.twitter.com/jJ1y7OgZVB— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2026
????????????????: Rams star LB Jared Verse showed off his custom $150K anime Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.The car features graphics from the Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, and Luffy.Verse is signed to a 4-year, $15M rookie contract. pic.twitter.com/jJ1y7OgZVB
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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
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